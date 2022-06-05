NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Big Wreck

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 Curb Records Toyota, Corey Heim, driver of the #51 JBL Toyota, and Rajah Caruth, driver of the #7 Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) Jeff Curry/Getty Images

It wouldn't be a NASCAR race without a big crash.

A caution flag came out after Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain got into a pickle when their cars were really close to each other.

Chastain ended up spinning Elliott after the two were on the outside of a three-wide situation. Elliott's No. 9 car slid sideways across the track and got a couple of other drivers in the process.

Elliott was pretty upset with Chastain following the crash.

"I mean, what was Chastain doing? He ran me over getting into Turn 3 and then ran me over again," Elliott said.

The NASCAR world has offered their thoughts on the crash shortly after that quote was tweeted out.

Sunday's race is taking place at the Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois.

You can watch the rest of the race on FS1.