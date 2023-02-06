NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Musical Performance

Los Angeles, CA - February 05: Drivers race around the specially built quarter mile asphalt oval inside the Los Angeles Coliseum during practice for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Clash is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

The first race of the NASCAR preseason will be getting underway shortly at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. Fans who got there early were able to enjoy a special musical performance.

Cypress Hill was the special musical guest for the event and the hip hop group did not disappoint with their pre-race concert. They performed their classic songs including Grammy-nominated hit "Insane in the Brain."



But while the concert may have been good on the ears, it didn't do much for the crowd in attendance - and neither did the opening act, Wiz Khalifa.

Some fans have taken to Twitter to express how happy they were to be able to see Cypress Hill live, but most people pointed out that the crowd at the Los Angeles Coliseum just weren't into it. The stadium was a ghost town and only a handful of people there were clearly enjoying themselves:

Maybe Cypress Hill and Wiz Khalifa aren't the kinds of musical act that appeal to the current NASCAR fan base.

Then again, the Los Angeles Coliseum is kind of notorious for struggling to get filled. Perhaps a different venue or even a location outside of the stadium would have been a better location to have such a performance.

We'll find out based on future performances if this was received poorly enough to lead NASCAR to change up how they do pre-race concerts.