The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday’s National Anthem

Ally Brooke sings the national anthem.MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 2: Ally Brooke at "Mira Quien Baila: All Stars" Week 4 at Univision Studios in Miami, FL on February 2, 2020. This week's episode featured tributes to Latin music idols, including Selena. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)

One of the coolest NASCAR events in sports history is about to take place at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday evening.

The Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum is about to get underway from Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The setup for the 150-lap race is pretty incredible.

NASCAR at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

(Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

The race is about to get underway on FOX.

Prior to the green flag, the national anthem was performed by popular singer Ally Brooke. The 28-year-old singer is getting praised for her performance on Sunday night.

Fans are pumped for the race to get going.

Well done, Ally.

NASCAR’s unique race at the L.A. Coliseum is about to get underway on FOX. Hopefully we get an entertaining night of racing.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.