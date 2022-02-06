NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday’s National Anthem

One of the coolest NASCAR events in sports history is about to take place at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday evening.

The Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum is about to get underway from Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The setup for the 150-lap race is pretty incredible.

The race is about to get underway on FOX.

Prior to the green flag, the national anthem was performed by popular singer Ally Brooke. The 28-year-old singer is getting praised for her performance on Sunday night.

My girl @AllyBrooke just sang the HECK out of the national anthem at the NASCAR Busch Clash. I am a very proud friend! 🙏🏽✊🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/DNDrc51On2 — Don Thomas (@donovanmthomas) February 6, 2022

Fans are pumped for the race to get going.

Ally Brooke killed that national anthem given the circumstances. They were definitely in her ear for the second half of it telling her to slow down so the flyover wouldn’t be too late. She made it work though! — Andrew Elswick (@AndrewElswickWX) February 6, 2022

Well done, Ally.

Today’s the day! ☀️ I’m so excited to be singing the national anthem before the @NASCAR race!! Watch it live at 6pm ET/3pm PT on @FOXTV 🏁 #BuschLightClash pic.twitter.com/5tSK10anJn — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) February 6, 2022

NASCAR’s unique race at the L.A. Coliseum is about to get underway on FOX. Hopefully we get an entertaining night of racing.