NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Unfortunate Schedule

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Last Sunday, on Memorial Day Weekend, was one of the best racing days of the year.

We had the Formula 1 grand prix at Monaco in the morning, the Indy 500 in the early afternoon and the Coca-Cola 600 in the evening.

This Sunday's schedule is less efficient.

Unfortunately, racing fans will have to decide between Indy Car and NASCAR.

Fans are debating their picks.

"YouTube TV and multiple screens. No problem," one fan tweeted.

"And Game 3 of NHL Eastern Conference Final. Going to have three screens going at once," another fan admitted.

"I absolutely hate when they do this," one fan added.

"I just wish we could do a double header weekend..... Indy roval.....charlotte roval...... Etc...," one fan suggested.

Which race will you be tuning into?