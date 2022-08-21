NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Wet Race Decision

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - MAY 15: Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Rheem Toyota, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It's going to be a wet one for Sunday's race at Watkins Glen.

A NASCAR.com freelancer put fans on notice with an excited tweet: "ATTENTION - WE WILL BE STARTING THE RACE IN THE WET. WHATEVER YOU'RE DOING RIGHT NOW, DROP IT AND GET TO YOUR TV AND TURN ON THE USA NETWORK. UNLESS YOU'RE LIKE A SURGEON OR SOMETHING. FINISH UP WHATEVER YOU'RE DOING."

The post got some reaction from the NASCAR faithful.

"This will be chaos and I'm so here for it," one user replied.

"No surgeons aloud," laughed another.

"Pretty furious I wasn’t able to make it to Watkins this weekend," a fan said. "Can’t wait for this to start in the rain."

"If you’ve never watched racin, I highly recommend tuning into this one."

"Never been more excited to watch a race on TV," another tweeted.

Could get crazy out in Upstate New York.