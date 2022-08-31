NASCAR World Reacts To Surprising Bubba Wallace News

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 06: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, celebrates after winning the pole award for the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on August 06, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Just last week, the NASCAR world learned that Kurt Busch wouldn't be competing in the playoffs after a lingering injury.

While the news is tough for Busch, it opened a unique opportunity for Bubba Wallace. According to a report from NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Wallace will be taking the seat in the No. 45 car for the owners playoffs.

"With 23XI No. 45 car in the owners playoffs, Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 45 for the remainder of the season," Pockrass said. "Wallace in 45 gives team more experience as well as Wallace gets some playoff-type experience."

Pockrass also reported that Wallace will keep Bootie Barker as crew chief for the rest of the season.

Fans were somewhat stunned by the news, but many are happy that Wallace will get this opportunity.

"This is actually brilliant by Denny and MJ. Takes pressure off Ty and gets Bubba ready for next year and gives him something to race for," one fan said.

Other fans aren't too sure about the news just yet.

"This is gonna be so weird," one fan said.

"What a weird season. Nothing has been predictable," another fan said.

What do you think about the move?