NASCAR World Reacts To Team Hendrick's Tough Sunday

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 28: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, and Corey LaJoie, driver of the #32 Built Bar Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway on June 28, 2020 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Hendrick Motorsports has seen better days at the track.

In Sunday's Ally 400, both William Byron and Alex Bowman were having significant car issues after the restart. With Bowman's No. 48 Chevy being taken back to the garage early, ending his day.

The NASCAR world reacted to Team Hendrick's nightmare performance on social media.

"Team Hendrick's remaining hope ... Dolly Parton's work shift [handshake emoji] 9-5," joked Nascarasm.

"Big trouble for Team Hendrick!" NASCAR tweeted. "Both William Byron and Alex Bowman have issues soon after the restart!"

"The restart has not been kind to Team Hendrick," noted NASCAR on NBC. "William Byron heads to the garage and Alex Bowman spins and hits the wall hard."

Hendrick Motorsports also offered updates from the team's official account.

"Pending post-race inspection, this will be Alex Bowman's first Cup Series last-place finish in a points race since July 14, 2018 at Kentucky Speedway and would be his first in the Team Hendrick No. 48," said a NASCAR historian.

Tough weekend to be a Hendrick racer.