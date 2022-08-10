NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Noah Gragson News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 30: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Petty GMS Motorsports announced the final addition to its 2023 driver lineup.

Up-and-coming NASCAR star Noah Gragson has been promoted to the Cup Series full-time and will drive the No. 42 car for the Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher-owned organization.

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Congrats @NoahGragson wish you nothing but the best and success at the next level my guy! #NGnation," one fan wrote.

"Massive W," another said.

"Let’s gooo! So hyped!" another added.

"We’re proud of you @noahgragson. Another JRM alum racing on Sundays. But first, let’s get that NXS championship," JR Motorsports wrote.

Gragson is an eight-time winner on the NASCAR Xfinity Series through four full seasons. The 24-year-old driver replaces Ty Dillon, who announced his departure from the team on July 15.

Gragson, driver of JR Motorsports’ No. 9 car, currently ranks fourth in the Xfinity Series with three wins this season. He made nine Cup Series starts this year, notching a career-best 18th-place finish at Kansas Speedway in May.