NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Noah Gragson News
On Wednesday, Petty GMS Motorsports announced the final addition to its 2023 driver lineup.
Up-and-coming NASCAR star Noah Gragson has been promoted to the Cup Series full-time and will drive the No. 42 car for the Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher-owned organization.
The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news.
"Congrats @NoahGragson wish you nothing but the best and success at the next level my guy! #NGnation," one fan wrote.
"Massive W," another said.
"Let’s gooo! So hyped!" another added.
"We’re proud of you @noahgragson. Another JRM alum racing on Sundays. But first, let’s get that NXS championship," JR Motorsports wrote.
Gragson is an eight-time winner on the NASCAR Xfinity Series through four full seasons. The 24-year-old driver replaces Ty Dillon, who announced his departure from the team on July 15.
Gragson, driver of JR Motorsports’ No. 9 car, currently ranks fourth in the Xfinity Series with three wins this season. He made nine Cup Series starts this year, notching a career-best 18th-place finish at Kansas Speedway in May.