NASCAR World Reacts To The 2023 Street Race Plans

NASCAR is set to hit the streets of Chicago for a special racing series starting in 2023.

According to reports from motorsports insider Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic, the City of Chicago has endorsed a NASCAR race on a temporary street course for a three-year stretch beginning next season.

The deal isn't finalized, but an official announcement is expected on July 19.

The racing world took to Twitter to react to this news.

Some fans are thrilled about the change.

"This is awesome and I’m very excited," one wrote.

Others are less pumped about the unconventional racing style.

"I already don’t like this, and I love road course racing," one fan said.

“Chicago is incredibly enthusiastic about the opportunity to serve as host of the 2023, 2024 and 2025 NASCAR Chicago Street Course events, and we stand ready to welcome NASCAR fans to our world class city,” the City of Chicago said in a letter to The Athletic. “This would be a historic partnership for NASCAR and the city of Chicago, and our department is committed to collaborating and supporting NASCAR to execute the events in a safe and secure manner.”

What do you think about this impending change to the NASCAR schedule?