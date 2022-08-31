NASCAR World Reacts To The Brutal Penalty News

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

Earlier this week, NASCAR handed out a tough penalty for Jeremy Clements after his car was found to be in violation of federation rules.

The No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevrolet of Jeremy Clements Racing was levied an L2-level penalty by NASCAR officials, according to a report from NASCAR.com.

"Brutal penalty for Jeremy Clements after NASCAR found a violation with the intake manifold during the R&D Center teardown," NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck said. "Clements’ Daytona win no longer counts for the playoffs, he loses 75 points and his crew chief gets fined $60,000. Ouch, ouch, ouch."

NASCAR fans immediately flocked to social media to react to the news.

"The site of a failed inspection shouldn't matter. If NASCAR can take away a win at the track immediately after a race, it can do the same thing in the days after the race. It makes little sense why this win stands while Denny Hamlin's Pocono win didn't," one NASCAR reporter said.

Most fans felt terrible for Clements.

"Makes me sick," another fan said.

"I’m speechless for reading this the first time," a third fan said.

