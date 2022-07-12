NASCAR World Reacts To The Decision On Bubba Wallace

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Bubba Wallace is expected to be back with 23XI racing next year.

23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta spoke about Wallace's contract heading into next year and it sounds like it may only be a one-year deal. Kurt Busch is also expected to be back with 23XI Racing.

That would be Wallace's third season with the team after joining it in 2021. 2022 has been a tough year for him for many reasons, but he's hoping to rebound as there are less than nine races left in the NASCAR regular season.

Fans had some mixed reactions to this news.

"Regardless of performance, Bubba brings in way too many eyeballs + sponsors to get kicked to the curb. If Kurt sticks in ‘24 would be cool to see him in the 97 again with Reddick to the 45," one fan said.

It remains to be seen if both Wallace and Busch will be back with 23XI Racing after next year.