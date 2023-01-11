NASCAR World Reacts To The Frankie Muniz Announcement

LONG BEACH, CA - APRIL 15: Actor Frankie Muniz at the 42nd Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race - Qualifying Day on April 15, 2016 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images) Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

One of the most iconic young actors of the early 2000s is planning to get behind the wheel and try his hand at racing in one of the higher levels of the sport.

NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass reported on Wednesday that Emmy nominated actor Frankie Muniz will be a full-time driver in the ARCA this coming season for Rette Jones Racing. Muniz has been training to race in ARCA since last year and is now officially a driver.

Last year Muniz was a test driver in the ARCA Menards Series, working with Fast Track Racing. The year before, he appeared in the SRL Pro Late Model series driving for High Point Racing

NASCAR and general racing fans are intrigued by the prospects of the beloved actor joining their favorite sport. For some, it'll be another good reason to start watching ARCA races, while others think the memes alone will make it more fun:

Once a fan favorite on Malcolm in the Middle and a star in several kids movies between 2000 and 2005, Frankie Muniz put his acting career on hold to pursue his dreams of being a racecar driver. Between 2007 and 2009, Muniz competed in the Atlantic Championship, appearing in 32 races and finishing ninth overall in 2009.

Muniz was nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 2001 for his performance on Malcolm in the Middle. He has continued to appear in TV and film roles, often in cameos as himself.

But he's made it clear how much it would mean to be able to compete as a professional racer. Now he's getting the chance.

