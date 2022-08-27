NASCAR World Reacts To The Frustrating Weather News

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, and Kimi Raikkonen, driver of the #91 Recogni Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR world is waiting for tonight's race, but the latest reports suggest it could take a while.

"Still a steady rain that is weakening but still too heavy to start drying track," NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said. "Teams still haven’t started work on prerace adjustments. Likely would be tough to have an on-time start tonight. Need it to clear in the next three hours to likely have a chance to race tonight."

Naturally fans weren't thrilled with the news.

"This rain is messing with Dale Jr's plans to come to my 50th birthday celebration tomorrow afternoon/evening and I’m not happy! Rain rain go away!" Kelley Earnhardt joked.

"Move the July race back they said. Less chance for rain they said," another fan remarked.

"Maybe moving the 2nd Daytona race into the more active part of rainy/hurricane season wasnt the best idea," said a third fan.

We'll have to wait and see if they can fit the race in tonight.