NASCAR World Reacts To The Heated Post-Race Incident

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series doesn't get as much attention as the Cup Series - or, say, the Indy 500 on Sunday - but it might have the most-heated incident of the weekend.

Two Xfinity Series drivers, Noah Gragson and Jeb Burton, nearly came to blows following Saturday's race in North Carolina.

There is clearly no love lost between these two drivers, that is for sure.

Gragson finished in fourth place on Saturday, while Burton came in 12th place.

Hopefully things don't escalate too much between these two drivers moving forward.