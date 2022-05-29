NASCAR World Reacts To The Heated Post-Race Incident
The NASCAR Xfinity Series doesn't get as much attention as the Cup Series - or, say, the Indy 500 on Sunday - but it might have the most-heated incident of the weekend.
Two Xfinity Series drivers, Noah Gragson and Jeb Burton, nearly came to blows following Saturday's race in North Carolina.
There is clearly no love lost between these two drivers, that is for sure.
Gragson finished in fourth place on Saturday, while Burton came in 12th place.
Hopefully things don't escalate too much between these two drivers moving forward.