NASCAR World Reacts To The Huge Crash On Sunday

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 08: A general view of pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 08, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

A scary scene at Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400, when the caution flag waved after a huge crash involving Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola and others created a smoke-filled track at Michigan Speedway.

The crash did considerable damage to the vehicles involved, especially Cindric's, but thankfully all the drivers appeared to walk away without serious injury.

The NASCAR world reacted to massive wreck on social media.

"Hard hit [for] Cindric," said SpeedFreaks radio. "Yikes."

"MASSIVE hit for Austin Cindric. Glad he's okay," another user commented.

"A look at why we are under yellow at Michigan:" tweeted PRN.

"You know the hit was big when the car actually deforms."

"Goodness, man..." another replied.

"I put this on the 15…" a fan said.

"It [looks] like JJ Yeley (#15) had some sort of issue with his car. It checks up the rest of the field…calamity occurs. That was a vicious hit from the Daytona 500 champion Cindric (#2). Kyle Busch had a winning car today. Hasn’t finished Top 10 in a few races. Sucks for him," another user tweeted.

Ross Chastain currently leads the pack on lap 57.