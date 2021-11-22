NASCAR World Reacts To The Jimmie Johnson News

Legendary NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson is set to represent the United States on an international scale in February.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Johnson and Travis Pastrana would represent the United States at the international Race of Champions.

Johnson won the event with Jeff Gordon in 2002. Now, he’s back, this time competing alongside Pastrana.

The Associated Press had more:

Johnson will compete in the event scheduled for Feb. 4-6 in Pite Havsbad, Sweden for the “Champion of Champions” title in the individual ROC competition. He also will team with Travis Pastrana, the reigning American Rally Association Champion, for Team USA in the ROC Nations Cup. The ROC “Snow + Ice” World Final will be held on the frozen Baltic Sea, 60 miles south of the Arctic Circle.

It should be very fun.

“I’m really looking forward to returning to ROC and competing with Travis,” Johnson said. “He’s a tremendous talent and we have such fun competing together. Hopefully we can go have some fun and success on the snow and ice.”

Racing fans are excited.

“In 2008, Carl Edwards represented the U.S. in the Race of Champions and beat 7x WC Michael Schumacher in one of the races. This year, Jimmie Johnson will be in Edwards’s role and could face off against Valtteri Bottas and 2x WC Mika Hakkinen in this year’s ROC,” one fan tweeted.

“Can’t wait to watch!” another fan wrote.

“Definitely an International Race of Champions dream team! Very balanced team for sure,” one fan added on Twitter.

Johnson and Pastrana should be a tough team to beat.

“The short days, the brutal cold and the changing conditions will make Sweden really well suited for all-round talents like Jimmie,” ROC president Fredrik Johnsson said. “He does not have much experience with four-wheel drive, but he is very skilled off-road and at high speeds, so I’m sure he’ll adjust very quickly just like he did in 2002.”