NASCAR World Reacts To The Julia Landauer News

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 21: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Julia Landauer has made it to her first NASCAR national series entry list.

She posted a screenshot of her on the list on Monday night as she's set to race this coming Saturday.

She'll be making her debut in the 20th annual Crayon 200, which is part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It'll be held at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

NASCAR fans are stoked for Landauer to make her debut.

Landauer is a two-time champion racer who finished fifth in the 2020 NASCAR Euro Series championship. It was the highest ever finish for an American in the history of the series, per NASCAR.com.

Wouldn't it be something if Landauer was able to win this race?

It's set to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by USA Network.