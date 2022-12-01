NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future.

Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024.

Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:

"I think right now, I'll know that answer before we get to Daytona. I don't really have a clear answer on that right now. I think as we get to Daytona, I know 100 percent that we will have a direction because I'm not going to start the season without knowing that direction just because of the fact that there's just a lot of layers to unfold and really go through and evaluate. And so, we'll see. I think it could go either way at this particular point."

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Harvick.

"Being a 20+ year @KevinHarvick fan, I'm going to hate to see him go, but I know he'll make the right decision for himself and his family," one fan wrote.

"In other words, 'maybe, maybe not,'" another said.

"So should I start crying or not?" another asked.

Harvick's current contract with Stewart-Haas Racing expires after the 2023 season.