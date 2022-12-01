Skip to main content
NASCAR World Reacts To The Kevin Harvick Update

NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick with his wife and daughter.

NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick is unsure about his racing future.

Harvick, 46, is the oldest active full-time Cup Series driver. 2023 will be his 23rd season as a full-time driver, but that streak could be ending in 2024.

Harvick was asked about his 2024 plans on Thursday:

"I think right now, I'll know that answer before we get to Daytona. I don't really have a clear answer on that right now. I think as we get to Daytona, I know 100 percent that we will have a direction because I'm not going to start the season without knowing that direction just because of the fact that there's just a lot of layers to unfold and really go through and evaluate. And so, we'll see. I think it could go either way at this particular point."

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Harvick.

"Being a 20+ year @KevinHarvick fan, I'm going to hate to see him go, but I know he'll make the right decision for himself and his family," one fan wrote.

"In other words, 'maybe, maybe not,'" another said.

"So should I start crying or not?" another asked.

Harvick's current contract with Stewart-Haas Racing expires after the 2023 season.