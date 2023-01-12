NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Larson Announcement

Kyle Larson plans to make his first bid at racing in the Indianapolis 500 in 2024.

The deal was announced on Thursday, outlining a plan for Larson to make his first attempt to qualify for the Memorial Day classic with the Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team.

“I’m super excited,” Larson told HendrickMotorsports.com, per NASCAR. “Competing at the Indianapolis 500 is a dream of mine and something I’ve wanted to do for a very long time – since I was a child before I ever began competing in sprint cars. To do it with McLaren and Mr. Hendrick especially is a dream come true. I’m grateful for the opportunity and am really looking forward to it even though it’s still about a year-and-a-half away. I’m really looking forward to competing in both the Indianapolis 500 and the Charlotte 600 and maybe even get a win or two that day.”

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"He’s gonna kill it," one fan wrote.

"He’s going for the Double. Good luck to him for it," another added.

"I don’t want to wait a whole year and a half," another said.

Larson, 30, has never competed in the NTT IndyCar Series. He's a 19-time winner in the Cup Series and won the series championship in 2021.

The last NASCAR Cup Series regular to compete in both the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day was Kurt Busch, doing so in 2014.