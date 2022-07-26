NASCAR World Reacts To The Massive Penalty News

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR announced some major penalties with an official statement on Tuesday.

The racing organization has issued an L2 penalty and a deduction of 100 owner points, 100 driver points and 10 NASCAR Playoff Points to the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team for "modifying a single source supplied part."

Crew chief Blake Harris has been fined $100,000 and suspended for the next four races.

The No. 34 car is driven by NASCAR veteran Michael McDowell.

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Now we know why mcdowell has been good recently lmao," one fan wrote.

"That’s huge for them. Perhaps the reason that car has performed so well this year? You know we’re all thinking it," another added.

"Way too harsh," another said.

These sanctions come following the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway this past weekend. McDowell was credited a sixth-place finish after Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch — who initially claimed first and second — were disqualified for failing a post-race technical inspection.

McDowell's car was randomly selected by the sanctioning body to be taken back to the NASCAR R&D Center for further inspection.

McDowell and the No. 34 team were in the midst of an outstanding season, ranked No. 20 in the Cup Series.