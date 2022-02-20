The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Michael Jordan Photo

Michael Jordan at a NASCAR event.LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 26: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan’s iconic tongue wagging move isn’t just for the basketball court. It can also be brought out in other sporting events…

The legendary NBA star is in attendance at the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Jordan’s NASCAR team, 23XI Racing, has two drivers in Sunday’s iconic race. The NBA Hall of Famer appears to be pretty excited for Sunday afternoon.

That’s a pretty awesome photo.

“That boy gambling and drinking heavy today lol,” one fan joked.

“Jordan locked in a +3500 bet on a long shot, I see it in his eyes,” another fan added.

“Only picture of MJ with the tongue out I’ve seen where he isn’t dunking on Patrick Ewing’s. NICE,” another fan joked.

Jordan had a scary moment on Saturday night, though, when he and Bubba Wallace were close to the terrifying crash.

Thankfully, everyone emerged from the accident OK.

Today’s Daytona 500 is set to begin shortly after 2 p.m. E.T.

