NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 30: Natalie Decker, driver of the #23 The Manson Brothers Chevrolet, walks onstage during pre-race ceremonies prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages.

"So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!"

The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social media.

"You go Natalie!" one user cheered.

"Nope shouldn't happen it's the same [sponsor] that was denied by NASCAR last month," a racing fan replied.

"Best of luck to you, I know you will do an amazing job!!" another commented.

"Love you Nats can’t wait to see this truck in action at Dega!!!"

"Hell yeah."

Decker's truck will debut at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway.