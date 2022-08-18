NASCAR World Reacts To The Rusty Wallace Announcement

DARLINGTON, SC - SEPTEMBER 06: NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace takes part in pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 6, 2015 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/NASCAR via Getty Images) Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen, New York for the 90 lap Go Bowling at The Glen race on dirt. And a NASCAR legend is going to be giving the starting command.

According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace will be giving the start engines command this Sunday. It's been a long time since Wallace raced at Watkins Glen, and he made the most of his time on the track.

NASCAR has held races at Watkins Glen every year since 1986, and Wallace was one of the track's most distinguished winners. He was the first driver to win the race twice and is one of only eight drivers to win it multiple times.

Racing fans as well as Wallace's own brother Kenny Wallace have all taken to Twitter in excitement. They're all looking forward to seeing Rusty back in Watkins Glen this weekend.

Between 1980 and 2005, Rusty Wallace was one of NASCAR's best racers. He won 55 out of 706 races, finishing in the top 10 an impressive 349 times.

Wallace was the 1989 Winston Cup Series champion, led the Winston Cup in wins four times, and is the all-time laps leader at multiple racetracks across the United States.

Since retiring in 2005, Wallace has gone into broadcasting. He has been inducted into multiple racing hall of fames, including the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013.

It will be nice to see Rusty Wallace back at Watkins Glen this weekend.