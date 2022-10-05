NASCAR World Reacts To The Shocking Penalty News

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - APRIL 15: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Latte Ford, drives during first practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 15, 2022 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NASCAR has suspended Kevin Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers for four races and fined him $100 thousand for "modification of vendor-supplied body parts," per NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass.

Kevin Harvick and his team, which were already in 16th place, were also docked 100 points.

"NASCAR has suspended Kevin Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers for four races, fined him $100K and docked Kevin Harvick and the team 100 points for modification of vendor-supplied body part that affects the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle. Harvick already as 16th in points," Pockrass reports.

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Old man has to cheat to compete, just retire lmao," one fan wrote.

"Wow, that’ll send a message to all competitors," another said.

Harvick recently spoke out against this year's Next Gen car — calling out its "crappy-ass parts." Some fans feel these comments could have led to this action by NASCAR.

"I have a feeling that there wasn’t an illegal part, this might just be me with my tin foil hat on, but I have a sneaking suspicion that this has to do with him speaking out on the NextGen," another suggested.

Harvick is now 29th in the Cup Series standings with just eight total points.