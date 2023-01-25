NASCAR World Reacts To The Street Race Announcement

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 01: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

This July, the NASCAR Cup Series will have its first-ever street race when they have the Chicago Street Race in downtown Chicago. But a recent announcement about the entertainment has some fans annoyed.

To mark the occasion, NASCAR has spared no expense with the Street Course musical acts. Four major entertainers will be putting on shows over the two-day event: The Black Crowes, The Chainsmokers, Charley Crockett and Miranda Lambert.

The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert will both be doing full-length concerts before the Xfinity Series race and NASCAR Cup Series race respectively. But the price of the tickets starts at a whopping $269.

Fans are outraged over how expensive the tickets are, with many pointing out that they can see quality racing without all of the bells and whistles for a fraction of the price:

Of course, some are delighted for the chance at getting to see The Chainsmokers, Crockett and Lambert in concert on top of a race day:

NASCAR has been trying for ages to diversify its audience and putting on a series of concerts like this is certainly a good way to do so. But regardless of the talent being brought in, ticket prices with that high of a starting point are going to alienate just about everyone.

It's definitely not going to help when scalpers and price gougers start ramping up the prices to double and triple that amount as we get closer and closer to the summer.

Would you pay that much for a ticket to this NASCAR event?