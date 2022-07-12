NASCAR World Reacts To The Surprise Driver Announcement

On Tuesday, 23XI Racing shocked the NASCAR world with the announcement that up-and-coming star Tyler Reddick will join the team starting in 2024.

Reddick, 26, currently ranks 14th in the Cup Series as a member of the Richard Childress Racing team. He claimed his first career Cup Series win at Road America two weeks ago.

Denny Hamlin, 23XI Racing co-owner alongside Michael Jordan, announced the addition of Reddick with a surprise meeting on Tuesday.

Reddick unexpectedly popped onto Hamlin's virtual media availability to make the announcement.

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"What a way to announce this.....holy shit. Childress gotta be pissed af....love it!! #NASCAR," one fan wrote.

"Pretty clever announcement! 23XI locked themselves a major future championship contender," another added.

"Can we do driver announcements this way now forever," another said.

It's currently unclear if Reddick will continue racing for RCR until making the move to 23XI in 2024.

RCR shared its thoughts on the surprise decision with an official statement.

"We're proud of the success Tyler Reddick has found at Richard Childress Racing. We're focused on winning a championship in 2022 and 2023, although timing of this announcement could not be any worse."

