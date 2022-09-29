NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Crushing Injury News

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: A general view of cars entering pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 24, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

The 2022 NASCAR season has seen a number of troubling head injuries for the sport's best drivers.

Unfortunately, the bad injury luck continued this week. After an accident over the weekend, Alex Bowman announced he won't be racing this weekend after suffering concussion-like symptoms.

NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said Noah Gragson will fill in for Bowman. Fans flocked to social media to complain about the new car.

"Yeah, this car is a serious problem," said NASCAR reporter Nick Bromberg.

"This has been the most controversial car since the COT was introduced in 2007, and for all the wrong reasons. NASCAR needs to address the concussion issue right now, and either work to fix the Gen 7, or scrap it completely. This is a very bad look for the sport as a whole," another fan said.

"2 different drivers suffering concussions this season. I believe NASCAR will fix it in the off-season, but this is unacceptable!" said another.

Will NASCAR make changes next season to ensure driver safety?