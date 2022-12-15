NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Important Announcement

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NASCAR has taken an important step toward mental health protection for its organization.

On Thursday, the organization announced that it's teaming up with RealResponse, which "works with leagues, colleges, player associations, etc to allow for team members to anonymously seek help for mental health issues, as well as anonymously report issues of safety, security, abuse, harassment, integrity, etc."

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Good. Mens Mental health is not talked about enough," one fan wrote.

"Mega NASCAR W," another said.

"Massive W for NASCAR and a huge step forward for men's mental health awareness," another added.

Earlier this year, RealResponse named Blake Davidson as its Vice President of Emerging Markets. Davidson previously worked with NASCAR.

Good on NASCAR for protecting its employees and bringing visibility to mental health issues.