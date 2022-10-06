NASCAR World Reacts To Thursday's Major Appeal News

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/DEX Imaging Ford, flips after an on-track incident with Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Advent Health Chevrolet, Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Just over a week ago, Hendrick Motorsports decided to appeal the $50,000 penalty that William Byron was assessed following a race nearly two weeks ago.

Byron was fined that amount for bumping fellow driver Denny Hamlin out of position during a late-race caution during Sunday's race. He was also hit with a 25-point penalty in both the driver and team owner standings.

On Thursday afternoon, NASCAR announced a change to the penalty following the appeal.

From NASCAR:

Byron, a two-time 2022 winner in the No. 24 Chevrolet, will now be issued a $100,000 fine with no championship points deduction. He was initially docked 25 driver points and 25 owner points along with a $50,000 fine as a result of violating Sections 4.3.A & 4.4.C of the NASCAR Rule Book, which pertain to the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct.

Fans were surprised by the change.

"Hmmm… 25 points may have been steep (since it really needed to have been addressed mid race), but down to zero? Man idk. He spun a guy under yellow," one fan said.

"words cannot describe how genuinely angry this makes me so it's best i don't even try. this is such bulls*** and sets an awful precedent," said another.

What do you think about the appeal?