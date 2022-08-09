NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Tony Stewart speaks during the press conference held at the zMAX Dragway on October 14, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) Mike Comer/Getty Images

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space.

Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit.

The NASCAR world reacted to Stewart's announcement on social media.

"We’re all still pretending this is going to be a thing, huh?" one user asked.

"Indy Car fans were hoping he'd become an owner or would try to run in the 2023 Indy 500," tweeted 90.9 FM. "Instead, it's like when Ralphie finds out in 'A Christmas Story' that Little Orphan Annie's secret message was, 'Be Sure to Drink Your Ovaltine.'"

"This is not what I wanted Tony."

"Such a bait and switch tbh," another replied.

"Tony Stewart finding the the one thing more material harmful than him entering a dirt race in August of 2014."

"I thought we were done with all this," another commented.

Not the news fans were expecting, but news nonetheless.