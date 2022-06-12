NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Performance Sunday

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Tony Stewart, driver of the #14 Always a Racer/Mobil 1 Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 18, 2016 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart joined the FS1 broadcasting booth to call Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 500 at Sonoma Raceway.

The three-time Cup Series champion is providing commentary alongside Mike Joy and decorated crew chief Larry McReynolds while Clint Bowyer attends to a personal matter.

Some fans are enjoying Stewart's honest and blunt analysis in California.

Stewart was especially critical of Ross Chastain, whose aggressive driving angered Denny Hamlin and others last weekend.

"The easiest way to stay ahead of a guy is run a faster lap time than him," Stewart said. "Ross, unfortunately, spends way more time looking in his mirror and moving around to put his car in front of everyone else than worry about going fast."

While some appreciated Stewart criticizing Chastain, others considered it hypocritical -- or telling of how wild the Chevrolet driver currently is -- given the Hall of Famer's reputation.

Would you want to hear Stewart in the broadcast booth more often?