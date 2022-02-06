The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart’s Performance Today

Tony Stewart at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Tony Stewart, driver of the #14 Always a Racer/Mobil 1 Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 18, 2016 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

Longtime NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is working in the broadcasting booth for FOX ahead of Sunday night’s special race at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Stewart is receiving some major praise from various NASCAR fans for his broadcasting performance on Sunday afternoon.

Many NASCAR fans are calling for Stewart to step into a full-time broadcasting role, though it’s unclear if that is something the semi-retired driver would be interested in.

Stewart is certainly one of the biggest names in recent NASCAR history. He’s been a natural on TV this afternoon.

Stewart appears to be enjoying himself on Sunday, too.

NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum is set to air on FOX. There will be four different 25-lap heat races, followed by two 50-lap qualifiers, before the final 150-lap “The Clash” on the quarter mile track.

It should be a fun night.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.