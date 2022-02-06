NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart’s Performance Today

Longtime NASCAR driver Tony Stewart is working in the broadcasting booth for FOX ahead of Sunday night’s special race at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Stewart is receiving some major praise from various NASCAR fans for his broadcasting performance on Sunday afternoon.

Many NASCAR fans are calling for Stewart to step into a full-time broadcasting role, though it’s unclear if that is something the semi-retired driver would be interested in.

Stewart is certainly one of the biggest names in recent NASCAR history. He’s been a natural on TV this afternoon.

Tony Stewart is a breath of fresh air in that booth. Knowledgeable. Nothing forced. All natural. Dang, he makes it look so easy. — Seth Sharp (@SethSharp35) February 6, 2022

Go ahead and sign Tony Stewart to a Long Term deal… Effortless — 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙨 (@racechaser51) February 6, 2022

Tony Stewart is a welcome addition to the Fox booth bringing smart analysis and a sense of humor. And Kyle Busch has been good in his brief stint, interacting well with Stewart and Clint Bowyer. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) February 6, 2022

Tony Stewart is so good as analyst. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) February 6, 2022

Stewart appears to be enjoying himself on Sunday, too.

The best way to enjoy a race. 😎 But if you can't be in the grandstands at the LA Coliseum, watch the @NASCARONFOX broadcast tonight at 6p ET on FOX. Yours truly will be in the booth. 👍 pic.twitter.com/OBzZrW4lNW — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) February 6, 2022

NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum is set to air on FOX. There will be four different 25-lap heat races, followed by two 50-lap qualifiers, before the final 150-lap “The Clash” on the quarter mile track.

It should be a fun night.