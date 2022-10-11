NASCAR World Reacts To Tuesday's Penalty News

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 21: Cole Custer, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, and Kimi Raikkonen, driver of the #91 Recogni Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 21, 2022 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR announced penalties for Cole Custer and his crew chief after they allegedly slowed down to help a teammate.

"Penalties to Stewart-Haas Racing for Cole Custer slowing on final lap: Cole Custer crew chief Mike Shiplett indefinitely suspended. Fined $100K. Custer and team docked 50 points and Custer fined $100K," NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said.

Fans aren't happy with the inconsistencies in NASCAR's recent punishments.

"Welcome to nascar, where intentionally slowing down 3 cars to help your teammate & manipulating the Chase Grid gets the book thrown at you But intentionally dumping someone under yellow & manipulating the outcome of a race is a slap on the wrist," a fan said.

"Garbage penalty. Guys have been helping teammates literally since the old days. They are teammates, that's how it SHOULD work. If you aren't wrecking someone it shouldn't be a problem," another fan said.

"What a ridiculous penalty. How many times has stuff like this happened over the years and nothing has been done?" asked another.

What do you think of the penalty?