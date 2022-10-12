NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Alex Bowman News

Alex Bowman will miss the next three NASCAR Cup Series races with a concussion he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25.

Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports both released statements regarding the situation on Wednesday.

Noah Gragson will continue to race in the No. 48 car in place of Bowman.

Here is Bowman's statement on Twitter:

As much as I hoped to be back in the No. 38 Ally Chevrolet this weekend, I will not be returning to competition for the next three NASCAR Cup Series races. I am continuing to focus on getting my health back to 100% so that I can return racing as soon as possible. I know that Noah will continue to do a great job representing the No. 48 and I'll be cheering him and the entire Ally Racing team on every lap. Thank you again to everyone for the supportI've received. It means so much to me.

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Well. Y’all have fun watching NASCAR for the rest of the year because I don’t think I will be watching lol. Pain," one fan wrote.

"Saw it coming but this still sucks big time. get well soon alex!" another added.

"I can’t wait to see that 48 car ripping around the track with you behind the wheel soon," another said.

"Super smart. No need to risk, especially when it’s been publicized that this car is not as safe as the previous car," another wrote.

The next Cup Series race will take place this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway's South Point 400.