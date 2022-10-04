NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Cody Ware News

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 25: The NASCAR Safety Crew assist Cody Ware, driver of the #51 Nurtec ODT Ford, after spinning into the pit area during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) James Gilbert/Getty Images

Just over a week ago, NASCAR driver Cody Ware was involved in a scary accident that saw him crash into the Turn 4 retaining wall during the race.

His car careened off the barrier and then caromed off the pit wall before coming to rest. Ware went on to race the next weekend, but won't be competing in this weekend's road race.

"This weekend I am making the tough decision to step aside and support my team from outside the car. Given the extensive footwork required for a road course event, I don't feel I'll be able to give 100% effort to my team, my sponsors or to Ford," Ware said in a statement.

Fans feel bad that he won't be able to race, but are glad he's taking his health seriously.

"Heartbreaking to hear, but health always comes first, we're looking forward to seeing you back in the 51 soon!" one fan said.

"Glad you’re on the mend! Be a good patient & we’ll see you on the track soon," said another.

"Glad to see you not rushing your recovery. Can’t wait to see you back in the car at Vegas!" said a third.

Good luck to Cody in his continued recovery.