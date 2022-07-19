NASCAR World Reacts To Viral Dale Earnhardt Sr. Video

9 Apr 1999: Dale Earnhardt #3 looking on during practice for the Food City 500 of the NASCAR Winston Cup Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Squire /Allsport

There's an old video going around that shows Dale Earnhardt Sr. not even needing to open the door to enter his car.

Earnhardt Sr. just went right through the window and got in like a snake. He put his head through first and sat down as he was getting his legs in last.

Here's the video:

NASCAR fans are still wondering how Earnhardt Sr. did this.

"Well, that's one way to do it," one fan said.

"This really should be a new TikTok challenge. Millions of groin tears nationwide but no one ever said viral glory came without a price," another fan said.

"I can watch him do it hundreds of times and still wonder 'how in the world!'" another fan tweeted.

"Love this. He always wanted the wheel to remain in place because that’s how the generation before had to get in/out. Miss him just as much now as before."

This is one of the many reasons why Earnhardt Sr. is still a racing legend.