NASCAR World Reacts To What Denny Hamlin Said About Bubba Wallace

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 06: Bubba Wallace (#23 23XI Racing Dr Pepper Cream Soda Toyota) racing during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube NASCAR Cup Series race, on March 6, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Gary Nastase/LVMS/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin was blunt in responding to Bubba Wallace's recent comments about the team's pit crew.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Hamlin seemed to feel that Wallace was embarrassing the team with his in-car comments to his pit crew. Hamlin said that Wallace knows where the team stands on the matter and hopes he gets better in the future.

"You can't embarrass the race team. That's for sure. I think he knows where we stand on it and hopefully he continues to get better," Hamlin said.

But NASCAR fans don't seem convinced that Wallace deserves heat for his comments. Some seem to think that the pit crew is so bad that they deserve criticism - and potential changes if they can't do their job better:

It's been an up and down season for Bubba Wallace in his second year with 23XI. After nearly winning the Daytona 500 with a narrow second-place finish, Wallace has finished in the top 10 only once - a 10th-place finish at the AdventHealth 400 in Kansas City in May.

Wallace currently ranks 24th on the NASCAR leaderboard and is running out of opportunities to qualify for the NASCAR Cup playoffs this September.

While it would probably be good for team chemistry to avoid criticizing the pit crew for all to hear, it's not going to help anyone if his concerns aren't addressed.

