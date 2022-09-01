NASCAR World Speculating About Kyle Busch's Future Today

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR star Kyle Busch still hasn't made a decision on his next racing team ahead of the 2023 season.

According to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass, Busch is currently "weighing multiple offers."

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to speculate about Busch's impending decision.

"At this point, I don’t see how it’s not the 16 next season. I’m sure the details of the truck team are a big reason no decision, but I think that Toyota bridge has set sail," one fan wrote.

"I really wish he would sail off in the sunset but we don’t always get what we want. I genuinely think this sport would be better without him… Dude is beyond toxic but a hell of a driver…" another said.

"Kyle Busch to Mclaren F1 confirmed," another joked.

With M&M's and Mars Inc. leaving NASCAR in 2023, Busch could be left without a car if Joe Gibbs Racing can't find a sponsorship replacement.

Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing, Stewart Haas Racing and 23XI Racing have all been named as possible landing spots for Busch if he doesn't return to his current team next season.