NASCAR World Thrilled By 2023 All-Star Race News

MADISON, IL - JUNE 05: A NASCAR Cup Series logo is seen in the pedestrian tunnel during the NASCAR Cup Series Inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For the first time since 1996, the 2023 Cup Series All-Star Race is slated to take place at the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Officials with Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR announced the decision alongside governor Roy Cooper on the steps of Raleigh's North Carolina Museum of History on Thursday morning.

The NASCAR world took to Twitter to react to this exciting news.

"YESSSSSS!!!!!!! I can’t wait!!!!" one fan wrote.

"This is justice for a small, mountain community that was screwed over and left to rot decades ago in the name of profit. I say again, this MEANS something," another said.

"NASCAR RACING is coming HOME!!!!! As a kid who grew up and could hear the track I'm fired up about this! LET'S GO!!!!!!" another added.

North Wilkesboro Speedway first hosted a NASCAR Cup Series race in 1949. Back in November 2021, the state approved an $18 million budget to repair the infrastructure of the historic track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. competed in front of a sold-out North Wilkesboro crowd in a late model stock car race last week. The legendary driver has been a major figure in the push to bring racing back to the iconic speedway.

The 2023 All-Star race will take place on May 2021, celebrating NASCAR's 75th anniversary season.