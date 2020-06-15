Nate Boyer Makes His Thoughts On The Flag Extremely Clear

Former NFL player and United States Green Beret Nate Boyer has made his thoughts on the American flag very clear.

Boyer, 39, served for six years and did multiple tours in both Iraq and Afghanistan. He also played college football at Texas and was on the Seahawks briefly in 2015.

The United States veteran has made his thoughts on kneeling for the national anthem extremely clear. He does not think it’s disrespectful.

Boyer said it is not unpatriotic to kneel before the flag.

“Just a friendly reminder that it’s not racist to honor it & it’s not unpatriotic to kneel before it. From Independence Hall in Philly to the friggin’ Moon in Outer Space the Ragged Old Flag has endured; a symbol of freedom & hope, not yet experienced by ALL,” he wrote on Twitter.

Welp, it’s #FlagDay 🇺🇸 Just a friendly reminder that it’s not racist to honor it & it’s not unpatriotic to kneel before it. From Independence Hall in Philly to the friggin’ Moon in Outer Space the Ragged Old Flag has endured; a symbol of freedom & hope, not yet experienced by ALL pic.twitter.com/hP1BbHudxQ — Nate Boyer (@NateBoyer37) June 14, 2020

Boyer is perhaps best known in NFL circles for consulting with Colin Kaepernick in 2016. He advised the then-49ers quarterback to kneel for the national anthem. Kaepernick had initially chosen to sit down on the bench for the national anthem.

This is not the first time Boyer has talked about kneeling for the national anthem.

“In my opinions and in my experience, kneeling’s never been in our history really seen as a disrespectful act,” Boyer told NPR in 2018. “I mean, people kneel when they get knighted. You kneel to propose to your wife, and you take a knee to pray. And soldiers often take a knee in front of a fallen brother’s grave to pay respects. So I thought, if anything, besides standing, that was the most respectful.”

We’ll likely be seeing several NFL players kneeling for the anthem this fall.