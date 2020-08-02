The Spun

Nate Boyer Has Message For Everyone About The National Anthem

Former Texas Longhorns football player Nate Boyer.DALLAS, TX - OCTOBER 13: Nate Boyer #37 of the Texas Longhorns carries an American flag as the Texas Longhorns take to the field against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl on October 13, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Nate Boyer, a former Texas football player and United States Army Green Beret, has sent a message to everyone regarding the national anthem.

The 39-year-old military veteran helped Colin Kaepernick kneel for the national anthem back in 2016. Boyer told Kaepernick that kneeling for the national anthem was a better sign of respect than sitting on the bench, which the quarterback did at first.

We’ve come a long way since Kaepernick’s protest in 2016. Athletes across the country have kneeled for the national anthem this year. The majority of the NBA’s players and coaches kneeled for the national anthem during games this week.

Boyer sent a message to everyone discussing the national anthem.

“YOU DO NOT HAVE TO KNEEL TO JOIN THE FIGHT FOR RACIAL EQUALITY IN THIS COUNTRY YOU DO NOT HAVE TO STAND TO LOVE THIS COUNTRY AND THOSE THAT FOUGHT FOR IT…” he wrote. “Damn y’all, c’mon! It’s been 4 years.”

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley had a similar message on Thursday night.

“The thing is, the national anthem means different things to different people,” Barkley said. “I’m glad these guys are all unified, but if people don’t kneel, they’re not a bad person. I want to make that perfectly clear.”

Barkley added: “I’m glad they had unity, but if we have a guy that doesn’t want to kneel or the anthem means something to him, he should not be vilified.”


