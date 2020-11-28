Look: Nate Robinson Posts Message Before His Jake Paul Fight

Tonight brings us one of the more… unique sporting events we’ll have this year. The undercard of a fight between 54-year old Mike Tyson and 51-year old Roy Jones Jr. features a bout between social media star Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

The fight was announced back over the summer. Robinson will make his fight debut. While he has no boxing experience, he’s legitimately a freak athlete.

Robinson, 36, carved out an 11-year NBA career despite being listed at just 5-foot-9. He’s one of the most explosive dunkers in recent NBA history, especially considering his diminutive size. He was also a football star in high school, and played cornerback as a scholarship player for the University of Washington.

Paul, a 23-year old YouTuber, fought fellow internet personality AnEsonGib in January, winning his pro boxing debut on a technical knockout in the first round. At 6-foot-1 with a 76-inch reach, he’ll have a major size advantage on Robinson. The former New York Knicks star is ready though.

Per Draftkings Sportsbook, Jake Paul is a -265 favorite in tonight’s fight. I wouldn’t bet against Nate Robinson (+190) here though. He’s denacious, and by all accounts a much better, more experienced athlete. It also isn’t as if Paul has a much longer fight career, even if he did get a head start of a year or so.

“If I fight and I train with some of the best of the best in the world, like please, I don’t think he stands a chance,” Robinson told TMZ back in May, after calling Paul out. “Jake Paul, I want all the smoke.”

Tonight’s event at the Staples Center begins at 9 p.m. ET. The event is available on PPV or at TysononTriller.com for $49.99.