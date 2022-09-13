Nathaniel Hackett Admits Regret: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Denver Broncos made the most confusing decision of the entire football weekend.

On a third-and-14 with 1:11 left on the clock, Russell Wilson dropped off a short pass to running back Javonte Williams, who scampered for a gain of nine yards.

That set up a fourth-and-5 from the Seattle 46 yard line. Instead of calling an immediate time out, the Broncos ran the clock down to 20 seconds and then called a time out. Instead of going for it, the team opted for a 64-yard field goal - which missed.

On Tuesday afternoon, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted his mistake. "Looking back at it, we definitely should've gone for it," he told reporters.

Fans couldn't help but laugh.

"Aww yeah this is the good stuff," said one NFL analyst.

Others are glad that he at least admitted to the mistake.

"I mean I'll credit him to owning the mistake. It was still awful clock management and poor decision-making tho," one fan said.

"Definitely a no s**t moment but at least this is better than double downing on an obviously bad decision like I've seen some coaches do," another fan said.

This was Hackett's first game as a head coach, so perhaps he deserves a pass.