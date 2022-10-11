Nathaniel Hackett Has 2-Word Description Of Broncos' Struggles

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos entered the 2022 season as a darkhorse contender to win the AFC West and make the Super Bowl.

After trading for Russell Wilson, it looked like the team finally had what it was missing since the retirement of Peyton Manning. However, Wilson and the Broncos offense have struggled mightily.

First-time head coach Nathaniel Hackett had an honest reaction to the first fives games of the season. The former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator said "growing pains" are the main issue right now.

"Everything is growing pains right now," Hackett said via reporter Zac Stevens.

It doesn't help that Wilson reportedly suffered a partially torn lat on his right side. He's been hindered by the injury over the past two games and looked downright awful against the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday.

And yet, he's still expected to start for the team against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Can he and the Broncos turn this season around?