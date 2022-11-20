Nathaniel Hackett Has Reportedly Made Significant Change

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos continue to search for answers after losing five of their last six. And with the team's offense failing to launch through 11 weeks, head coach Nathaniel Hackett is reportedly trying something new for Sunday's game vs. the Raiders.

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Hackett is handing over the play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak in hopes of providing a spark.

Pelissero reports that the team was made aware of the change at Saturday night's team meeting, during which Hackett gave an "impassioned" and "enthusiastic" speech about how he's willing to do whatever it takes to turn things around.

Kubiak, son of former Broncos Super Bowl-winning HC Gary Kubiak, has play-calling experience and oversaw one of the league's most explosive offenses last season as offensive coordinator of the Vikings.

It's said that the 35-year-old has forged a strong relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson. Perhaps that will be enough to help lift the nine-time Pro Bowler's play, along with the rest of the injury-depleted offense.