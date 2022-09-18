Nathaniel Hackett Having Tough Home Debut: Fans React

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is having a rough start to his career. After losing to the Seattle Seahawks in his coaching debut last week, he's having another tough time in his team's home opener today.

The Broncos are hosting the moribund Houston Texans at Empower Field today and entered the game as 10-point favorites. But by halftime against one of the worst rosters in the NFL, they couldn't find the endzone once.

Denver and the Texans were tied at 6-6 heading into the half. Star quarterback Russell Wilson completed just 6 of 19 passes for 93 yards - and their only lead lasted about three minutes.

NFL fans are stunned by how terrible the Broncos have been since Hackett took over. Some are calling him the worst head coach in the NFL already while others are wondering whether he deserves to get fired after just one year.

The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett in 2022 following a sensational three-year run as offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

Denver promptly paired him with one of the NFL's elite signal callers by making the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson.

But in their debut against the Seattle Seahawks, Hackett's offense was smothered and did little at Lumen Field. That may have been acceptable in one of the toughest sporting venues in America, but not at home.

Is Nathaniel Hackett already as bad as people think he is?