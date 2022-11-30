Nathaniel Hackett Uses 1 Word To Describe Russell Wilson Rumor

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 27: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson (3) watch the action against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half of Denvers 23-13 win at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

There have been a number of rumors surrounding the state of the Denver Broncos' locker room amid their 3-8 season. But the biggest controversy has been whether quarterback Russell Wilson has lost the support of the team.

There was a moment this past Sunday when a Broncos defender yelled at Wilson on the sidelines. But the team has tried to play that down as a non-issue.

But amid a report that only about half of the team attended Wilson's recent birthday party, the question of whether Wilson has lost the locker room was asked directly to his head coach.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett dismissed the notion. He said that it's "gossip" and believes that the team has great locker room chemistry.

“To me, it’s all gossip,” Hackett said, via The Athletic. “We have a fantastic locker room. I’ve never seen somebody work that hard and try to embrace a team like he has.”

If all is well in the Denver Broncos locker room then the team is doing a terrible job of showing it. Between the results on the field and the body language on the sidelines, the team seems totally lost right now.

The Broncos are in the midst of one of the worst seasons in franchise history - and there have been a bunch of terrible ones in just the seven years since Peyton Manning retired.

Is there any way to salvage this season in some way?