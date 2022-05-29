National Anthem Debate Is Trending Following Latest Protest

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 06: The American Flag is held on the field during the National Anthem during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A debate over the national anthem is once again trending following the latest protest by a prominent sports figure.

Earlier this week, San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler revealed that he will be protesting the national anthem following the school shooting in Texas. Kapler does not believe that his country is doing enough to combat the guns issue.

"When I was the same age as the children in Uvalde, my father taught me to stand for the pledge of allegiance when I believed my country was representing its people well or to protest and stay seated when it wasn't," Kapler wrote. "I don't believe it is representing us well right now."

Unsurprisingly, not everyone agrees with Kapler, including fellow MLB manager Tony La Russa.

"Some of their courage comes from what the flag means to them and when they hear the anthem," La Russa said. "You need to understand what the veterans think when they hear the anthem or see the flag. And the cost they paid and their families. And if you truly understand that, I think it's impossible not to salute the flag and listen to the anthem."

Others have pointed back to Colin Kaepernick, who began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016.

Kapler has become one of the best managers in baseball since joining the Giants. He led San Francisco to the best record in the majors last year.

San Francisco is once again in contention for the playoffs this year.