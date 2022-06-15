National Anthem Singer Banned From CWS For Offensive Gesture: Fans React

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

A singer is claiming his scheduled performance of the national anthem was canceled ahead of the College World Series.

Zach Collier, a Texas A&M alumnus, posted this week on Facebook that his performance was canceled, according to a post from ESPN. The singer posted photos of what he said are emails from the College World Series of Omaha, Inc.

In a statement, the NCAA later confirmed that Collier was banned from performing at the College World Series. Why? Well, he claims he flashed a Horns Down sign during the Women's College World Series, which led to the NCAA's decision.

Of course, it didn't take fans long to start reacting to the news.

"A hero who stands for what he believes in," one fan said.

"If you like Texas you should be ashamed," another fan said.

Not everyone felt bad for the singer, though.

"Maybe I’m just an old, but I don’t think it’s unreasonable for the NCAA to expect representatives at neutral site championship events to maintain an air of objectivity," one Texas A&M fan said.

