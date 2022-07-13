National Champion Wrestler Reportedly Dismissed From Team

AJ Ferrari is officially out at Oklahoma State.

The 2021 National Champion has reportedly been released from the school's wrestling team. An official reason has not been disclosed.

Ferrari won the title as a freshman in 2021, despite weighing less than 200 lbs. He was then sidelined this past season after he had to have surgery for injuries he got in a car crash.

Before that car crash, he had won all 10 of his matches and was No. 1 in the country. He's currently 30-1 as a wrestler for his career.

It'll be interesting to see where Ferrari transfers to, considering how great of a wrestler he is.

He'll instantly become a top contender to bring home another national title.